Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $11.08. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 5,781 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $91.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,275 shares of company stock worth $70,990. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

