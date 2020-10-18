Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

