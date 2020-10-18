Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $12.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several research firms recently commented on PBYI. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $106,700. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $389.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

