Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.11.

PBYI opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $106,700 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 563,782 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 87.7% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 559,604 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 450,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 216,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

