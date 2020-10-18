Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGTI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGTI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

