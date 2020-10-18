Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $7.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

NYSE:GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after buying an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,471,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

