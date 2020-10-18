Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Corp Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Sleep Number stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

