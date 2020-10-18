Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.48 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 226,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 172,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.