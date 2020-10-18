Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 318.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.