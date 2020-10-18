Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mack Cali Realty Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CLI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CLI stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

