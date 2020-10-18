Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heat Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Zelin anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 579.28% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

