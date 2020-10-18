Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

