Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

