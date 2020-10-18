Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Decreased by Analyst

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.19. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $782.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

