Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered by Analyst

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CQP opened at $35.86 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 205,611,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,553,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,419 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,865,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 143,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

