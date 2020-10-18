Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

FANG stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

