Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Lifted by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

DIN opened at $58.14 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $954.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

