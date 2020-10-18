Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitrans Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

