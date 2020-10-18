Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp Reduced by B.Riley Securit (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

