Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

PDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after acquiring an additional 534,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 354,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

