Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB increased their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

