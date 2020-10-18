Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.29.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $195.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,471,000 after buying an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

