Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – B.Riley Securit increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $26.85 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 271,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

