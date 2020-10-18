Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of KWR opened at $196.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 173,930 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $497,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,221 shares of company stock worth $7,741,284 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

