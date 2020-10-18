QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0206

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $10.28 million and $399,764.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

