Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $10.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $755.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

