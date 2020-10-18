R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00.

On Monday, August 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of First Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

