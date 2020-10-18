RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

RadioIO Inc (OTCMKTS:RAIO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. RadioIO shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

RadioIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio, Inc operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness.

