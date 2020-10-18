Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RFX stock opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

