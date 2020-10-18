RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

RAPT stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $100,293 and sold 636,000 shares worth $19,813,820. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

