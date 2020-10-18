Raymond James Cuts MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$4.50

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.72.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a market cap of $733.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.6610227 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.