Raymond James Lowers Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.25

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

