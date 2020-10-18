RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

RealReal stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.69. RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,157,806 shares in the company, valued at $62,699,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 20,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $314,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,737,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in RealReal by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

