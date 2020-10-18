Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $32.87 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, Director Louis Francisco Cimino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,759.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

