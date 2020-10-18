Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.