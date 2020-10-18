Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

