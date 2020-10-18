Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

