ReddCoin Market Capitalization Hits $24.00 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.00 million and $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,427.11 or 1.00102059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00585435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00930468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004547 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bisq, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, YoBit, C-Patex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

