Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.25 ($35.59).

EPA:RNO opened at €23.87 ($28.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.24. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

