RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNLSY. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.