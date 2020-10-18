RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

