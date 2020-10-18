ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.33

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.33 and traded as low as $91.85. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 90,384 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported GBX (35.90) (($0.47)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (50.20) (($0.66)) by GBX 14.30 ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -78.4800027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

