Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Global Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.50 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 103.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

