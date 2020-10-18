Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concho Resources Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

Concho Resources stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

