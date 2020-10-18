Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.