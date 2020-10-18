Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens-Illinois Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens-Illinois in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

