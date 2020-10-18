Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Health Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.76 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

