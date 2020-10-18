Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.05.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $69.86.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $874,418.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

