Reviewing CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Cedar Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:CDR)

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 10.33% 7.49% 3.97% Cedar Realty Trust -10.89% -4.52% -1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $955.30 million 1.84 $105.41 million N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.58 $1.08 million $0.45 2.07

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Summary

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S beats Cedar Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

