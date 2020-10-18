Reviewing DermTech (DMTK) & The Competition

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DermTech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get DermTech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DermTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 265 901 1204 89 2.45

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.60%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DermTech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -3.98 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 78.01

DermTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Summary

DermTech rivals beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company is also developing non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and non-melanoma skin cancer risk assessment products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.